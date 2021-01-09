The match of The Sadar it was double. On the one hand, the titanic fight against Filomena, that snowstorm that has covered the center of the peninsula with a white blanket. As a metaphor, Pamplona he rebelled against that merengue invasion in the area of ​​his football stadium, as if he were executing a spell. You have to be or live in Navarre to know the tenacity of its people. The storm knew that it had nothing to do with those 40 heroes and their shovels and heaters that set out to defeat him. The league you have to be proud of those operators. The game developed normally. There were even rockets in the second half. Party air.

And then there was the other commitment, the sports one. There Osasuna He lived up to his hard work. He wore to exhaustion and for an hour did not leave the Madrid to go into attack. Sweep yourself bet on the block he played in Anoeta, with Oier and towers by Barja and Javi martinez. When the champion went up a gear, at game time, the idea changed: he went on to try to make him stutter in attack, not to start a harassment and takedown. He also had to show his claws, show himself in the opposite area and he did towers, with an occasion that if he got to go to the right it would have been 0-1. A celestial Herrera, Moncayola and Ruben They emulated the heroes of the Navarrese afternoon with an invaluable work of pick and shovel.