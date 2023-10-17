Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/10/2023 – 19:05

Doctor Drauzio Varella denied this Tuesday, 17th, that he is part of Guilherme Boulos’ (PSOL) pre-campaign team for mayor of São Paulo. At an event on Monday, the 16th, Boulos said that Drauzio is part of the group formed to debate proposals to deal with Cracolândia.

After the pre-candidate’s statement, the communications team at Rede Globo, where the doctor works, released a note in which they stated that Drauzio “has no involvement with any party or candidate”.

Boulos said, also via the press office, that he invited Drauzio to discuss the topic, but that his speech at the press conference “misled”. “The deputy only gave Drauzio an invitation to institutionally debate the issue of Cracolândia. We are aware that, for contractual reasons, Drauzio cannot even have a formal link with any campaign or candidacy. The deputy’s speech during the press conference, however, led to error”, says the note from the PSOL pre-candidate.

Boulos’ pre-campaign has been criticized by opponents mainly because of PSOL’s position in relation to the metro and CPTM strike at the beginning of October. More recently, the former Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, abandoned the pre-campaign because of Boulos’ position, which initially did not explicitly condemn Hamas’ attacks on Israel. After the incident, the federal deputy changed his position and condemned the acts of the terrorist group.

The event where Boulos’ statement about Drauzio took place was the first meeting of the political coordination of the psolist’s pre-campaign. At the meeting, the municipal president of the PT, Laércio Ribeiro, confirmed that president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate in Boulos’ campaign in São Paulo. The meeting brought together representatives of five left-wing parties, PSOL, PT, PCdoB, PV and Rede.