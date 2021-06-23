Dr. Drauzio Varella and the TV Globo were sentenced to pay R$ 150,000 in moral damages after an interview with Suzy Oliveira, a transgender prisoner, shown by the program Fantastic in March 2020. They can still appeal the decision. here is the whole of the decision (81KB).

Oliveira was convicted of the murder of a 9-year-old child. The boy’s father filed the moral damage suit against the doctor and the broadcaster.

The lower court decision is made by Judge Regina de Oliveira Marques, from the São Paulo Court of Justice. The process shows that the boy’s father “suffered a new psychological shock when reliving the facts” after being contacted by the press to talk about the subject again.

For the judge, the report was negligent for not having had “the discernment of seeking to know the crimes committed by its interviewees“.

The magistrate also stated that the repercussion of the report caused “Author’s restlessness and distressing situation with psychic implications”.

“Any viewer was misled into believing that respondents would be mere social victims”, said the judge.

O power360 contacted the TV Globo, which said not to manifest itself in sub judice cases, that is, still in progress.

On March 1, 2020, the station aired the episode where a doctor dealt with the situation of transgender inmates serving sentences in men’s prisons.

After the episode was shown, court decisions were brought to light on the criminal process that led to Suzi’s conviction for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old boy in São Paulo in 2010.

The report published by Fantastic it did not mention the crime committed by the inmate. so much to Globo Network like Dr. Drauzio Varella, began to receive attacks on social networks.

Even President Bolsonaro wrote on his page in Twitter about the case, stating that the station dealt with “a criminal as a victim”, lamented that there is no life imprisonment in Brazil: “While Globo treated a criminal as a victim, it omitted the crimes he committed: rape and murder of a child”.

The Minister of Education at the time, Abraham Weintraub, and the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) have also positioned themselves on their social networks. In a tweet, Weintraub defended the death penalty and said that Globo Network “embrace the devil”.

In a note at the time of the incident, Dr. Drauzio Varella defended himself and highlighted that it is “doctor, not judge“. Here is the full:

“For over 30 years, I have been attending prisons, where I take care of the health of inmates and inmates. Everywhere I practice medicine, whether in my office or in prisons, I don’t ask what my patients might have done wrong. I follow this course so that my personal judgment does not prevent me from fulfilling the oath I took when I became a doctor. In my television work, I follow the same principles. In the case of the report published by Fantástico last week, I didn’t ask anything about the crimes committed by the interviewees. I’m a doctor, not a judge”.

