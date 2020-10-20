I.rland is drastically tightening its measures in the fight against the corona pandemic. The highest of five levels will come into force next Wednesday, as the Irish government announced on Monday. The citizens of the country are then generally only allowed to stay within a radius of five kilometers from their own place of residence. Exceptions, for example for professional reasons, confirm the rule. Visitors from other households are no longer permitted indoors, pubs and restaurants are only allowed to offer food as a delivery service. The schools should remain open.

Ireland is the first country in the EU to enter a second, national lockdown. The measures should apply until December 1st.

According to the Irish Ministry of Health, 1,031 people were last infected with the corona virus within 24 hours. A total of almost 51,000 infections have been registered in Ireland so far. The country has just under five million inhabitants.