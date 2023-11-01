The international association for tennis integrity (ITIA) has announced match-fixing sanctions for the Kazakh Timur Khabibulin, the Uzbek Sanjar Fayziev and the Israeli Igor Smilansky, who will be prohibited from playing, training or attending events held by members of the organization for the duration of their punishment.

Of all those published, the hardest has been for Khabibulin, who was number 154 in the ATP doubles rankings.

Your evils

In his case, he has been considered responsible for 21 individual charges between 2014 and 2019 and will be punished for life, in addition to being fined $60,000.

Also to that position of the ATP Fayziev arrived in pairs. He will be punished for three years and six months, with a six-month suspension, and a fine of $15,000 for five charges related to two meetings in 2018.

His punishment will start on July 25, 2023 and will end on the same day in 2026.

For his part, Smilansky, who reached 451st place in the individual category as his best result, was found responsible for three charges in a match held in 2018. He will be suspended until July 24, 2025.

