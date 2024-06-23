The Major Leagues sanctioned the Dominican outfielder of the Toronto Blue Jays Orelvis Martínezwho will not be able to play for the next 80 games due to having failed a doping test.

Martínez is 22 years old, was born in Santo Domingo and had recently debuted in the Major Leagues, but was punished for testing positive for the substance. clomiphene, a compound used in fertility drugs.

In the statement, “Martínez admitted to having consumed this substance, which he said was prescribed to him this past winter at a fertility clinic in the Dominican Republic. “For the last two years, I have been trying to start a family with my girlfriend,” admitted the gardener, who said that the medication in question is called Rejun 50,” the AGP agency said.

“We wanted to keep this matter private, even within our family, and we trust the doctor who assured us that this treatment did not include performance-enhancing drugs,” the player said.

He assured that it was “a mistake” not to inform his team that he was taking the medication and said “he took full responsibility and accepted the suspension.”

On the other hand, the vice president of the Blue Jays, Ross Atkins, He stated: “We will do everything possible to ensure that Orelvis has learned from this mistake. Orelvis has our support and we know that he will overcome this situation.”

The Efe agency stated: “Until his debut this Friday with the Blue Jays, Martínez competed in the Minor Leagues with the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto branch. The Dominican signed in 2018 for the Blue Jays with a bonus of $3.5 million and has competed in their minor system. With the high pace of MLB games, Martínez will have served his sanction at the end of September.”