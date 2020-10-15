In Lower Saxony, stricter corona rules now apply again. They don’t just relate to private parties and the wearing of masks.

In Lower Saxony The new one has been in effect since Friday, October 9th, 2020 Corona regulation .

The new one has been in effect since Friday, October 9th, 2020 . After the federal-state summit on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, the corona rules for Lower Saxony were tightened again as usual.

Private meetings in particular are severely restricted – in certain cases the two-household rule applies again.

Update from Thursday, October 15, 2020, 5:24 p.m .: The federal and state governments have Corona rules tightened again at their summit on Wednesday (October 14, 2020). Also in Lower Saxony the measures have therefore become stricter. That now applies in the state.

All new rules at a glance:

Private celebrations: If there are more than 35 new corona infections in a region per 100,000 inhabitants are determined within seven days, a maximum of 25 people may meet in public and 15 in private. If the 7-day incidence rises to 50 new infections, private celebrations are limited to a maximum of ten people from two households.

If there are more than 35 new corona infections in a region per 100,000 inhabitants are determined within seven days, a maximum of 25 people may meet in public and 15 in private. If the 7-day incidence rises to 50 new infections, private celebrations are limited to a maximum of ten people from two households. An advanced Mask requirement In the future, this will also apply in Lower Saxony from an incidence of 35. Masks are necessary wherever people come together closer or longer. For those who refuse to wear a mask, a fine of 100 to 150 euros is due.

In the future, this will also apply in Lower Saxony from an incidence of 35. Masks are necessary wherever people come together closer or longer. For those who refuse to wear a mask, a fine of 100 to 150 euros is due. From an incidence value of 50 for new corona infections, one takes effect Curfew at 11 p.m. for restaurants, bars and clubs are to be closed.

at 11 p.m. for restaurants, bars and clubs are to be closed. At Events the number of participants is limited to 100.

On Thursday (October 15th, 2020) the Corona numbers in Lower Saxony again increased sharply.

Corona infections in Lower Saxony (October 15, 2020) 24,367 (+479 compared to the previous day) Deaths 709 (+5) Recovered 19326 (+230) 7 day incidence 27.4

Strict corona rules in Lower Saxony – new regulation applies

First report from Thursday, October 8th, 2020, 10:29 am: Kassel – The development of Corona infection numbers is clear. The number of cases is rising rapidly in neighboring European countries. Large cities in Germany such as Berlin have many new infections. That also applies to Lower Saxony, because the number of cases is increasing noticeably. Prime Minister Stephan Weil announced this to the Lower Saxony state parliament on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

“That is no reason to panic, but always to be careful,” said Weil. Therefore, stricter regulations should apply from Friday, October 9th, 2020 – until Sunday, November 15th, 2020. “The more people in our society are infected, the greater the risk that the particularly endangered groups will be recorded.” A cautionary example of this is the Corona outbreak in a nursing home in Vechta with two deaths.

Corona: The Bundeswehr is now providing administrative assistance in Lower Saxony. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

Corona crisis in Lower Saxony: “There is no end to the pandemic in sight”

In addition, 84 schools in Lower Saxony had to attend classroom teaching by October 7, 2020 corona to adjust. “There is no end to the pandemic in sight and we have another challenge to face over the next few months. We have to face this fact, ”explains Weil.

During the press conference, the SPD politician emphasized the AHA rules: distance, hygiene, everyday mask. Ventilation in closed rooms is also particularly important at this time of the year.

The new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony mainly regulates celebrations

No mask is needed outside. Unless the minimum distance cannot be ensured. A mask is necessary in closed rooms. However, if the distance can be maintained, then there is no need to wear a mouth and nose cover.

The new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony should be made much shorter and mainly concerns meetings. However, many regulations are to be retained. Prime Minister Weil regards the experiences in restaurants, theaters and cinemas as positive. However, larger, private meetings are becoming a problem.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Regulation also applies to private meetings

At such gatherings, the measures are rarely adhered to – they are considered foci of infection. That is why there are now drastic measures. In the future, a limit of 25 people is to be set for private meetings. Outside there is a limit of 50 people. In restaurants and public spaces, a limit of 100 people is intended to curb the Corona pandemic serve. A clear difference compared to the last few months.

Stricter regulations apply in particular in risk areas in Lower Saxony. Six regions are currently classified as risk areas (as of October 11, 2020). In the affected cities and districts, only ten people will then be allowed to meet. This regulation occurs when 50 New corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants are reached within a week.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Large events require approval

In addition, due to the increasing corona numbers, there is also in Lower Saxony one Ban on accommodation. People from areas with many infected people (more than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days) are no longer allowed to spend the night in Lower Saxony for tourist purposes.

Public events in Lower SaxonySeated visitors are permitted with no more than 500 people. Sports events with more than 500 spectators require prior approval. The limit here is 1000 viewers. Trade fairs, congresses, commercial exhibitions, fairs or similar events require approval regardless of the number of participants.

Corona in Lower Saxony: cultural workers should have more opportunities

In contrast, cinemas should theatre and other cultural sites get more opportunities. “With a checkerboard layout, good ventilation systems and careful hygiene measures before and after the events, the space can be better used,” said the Prime Minister.

The number of infections is also increasing in Lower Saxony, there are more and more corona hotspots nationwide. That is why we now have to impose an accommodation ban in Lower Saxony as well. – MP Stephan Weil (@MpStephanWeil) October 8, 2020

Corona in Lower Saxony: cultural events should be funded

In addition, a program by the Ministry of Science and Culture, “Niedersachsen is turning on”, is to increasingly promote cultural events. Clubs and discos are still closed. Violations of the regulation can result in fines of up to 25,000 euros.

Weil would like to avoid national measures. Therefore, districts and urban districts are taking regional action against increased infection rates, so that previous ones Corona hotspots could be contained. Despite the increased corona infections Lower Saxony much better prepared than eight months ago.

In addition, according to the Corona rules in Lower Saxony, mask refusers have to pay up to 150 euros. According to the regulation, the maximum amount for violations is up to 25,000 euros. (By Karolin Schaefer)

List of rubric lists: © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa