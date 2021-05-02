ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

With a blatant message, the Johanniter want to slow down accident gawkers who take photos. A QR code on an ambulance is supposed to let the warning appear on smartphones.

Berlin – Rescue workers have to experience a lot of suffering in their daily operations. But since smartphones have become part of everyday life, inconsiderate gawkers have made the rescuers’ work even more difficult. Not only is it unrestrained filmed and photographed from a distance, but in some cases the rescue work is even massively hindered – just to get the best “snapshot” of injured or even dead people in the event of an accident. The Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe wants to stop this frightening trend as best it can – and scare off those who take photographs as far as possible. as reported by 24auto.de.

There is a technical trick behind the idea of ​​stopping gawkers: QR codes on the rescue vehicles or on the equipment of the rescuers trigger a drastic warning on the smartphones of onlookers who take photographs. The message appears on the cell phones: "Stop! Gawking kills! You're hindering rescue workers and making yourself liable to prosecution. "The background of the smartphone flashes red. The idea of ​​an advertising agency that should make the onlookers immediately aware of what they have done will be tested by the Johanniter in a pilot project in the next few months, such as the Johanniter accident -Help communicated.