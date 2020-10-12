New corona infections are increasing dramatically in Germany. How well are Jens Spahn and German health policy prepared for the second wave?

The new infections in Germany are approaching the previous high.

Can the health system withstand the second wave?

Health Minister speaks in Munich about the future of health policy.

Munich – Corona infections are increasing dramatically again across Germany. The number of new infections every day recently rose again to over 4,000 and are approaching the previous highs. At the beginning of April, over 6,000 new infections were reported daily. However, significantly more is now being tested than in the spring. Nevertheless, the negative development cannot be denied.

New corona infections are increasing – More and more hotspots in Germany

More and more cities and regions in Germany are exceeding the critical one Seven-day incidence value * of 50 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants and are considered Hot spots classified. This means that the measures are becoming stricter again in many places. In Berlin For example, since Saturday there is a curfew for most restaurants, bars and pubs from 11pm to 6am. Only five people are allowed to gather outside from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. For private celebrations or events, the number of participants is limited to ten people.

It looks similar in Munich. There, after the incidence value of 50 was exceeded, the Mask requirement in the Downtown reintroduced. Also the one that has existed for weeks Alcohol ban at the weekend at so-called “hotspots” like that Gärtnerplatz continues to exist. Just like in Berlin, it will be one Curfew in Munich give. The pouring of alcohol in Restaurants forbidden.

Corona: will the health system withstand the second wave? – Jens Spahn speaks about the challenges of health policy

But how are the increasing numbers of infections affecting the health system? At the beginning of the corona pandemic, the number of intensive care beds and ventilators was increased significantly. However, at no point in time had the hospitals been fully utilized as in Italy. The deaths have also been at a very low level for months *.

The proportion of those who died among those who tested positive was seven percent in mid-April, and 0.1 percent in August. One reason for this is probably that more young people are infected with the virus than at the beginning of the pandemic. “We have a young population in the Big cities. And we know that young people in particular have been infected in the past few weeks, ”said the virologist Drosten the current development.

So will the health system hold up against the second wave *? Will all of the intensive care beds be needed this time? Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU *) speaks on October 12 from 5 p.m. at the Munich Economic Debate in Munich about the challenges of the Corona crisis for German health policy and where the system still needs to improve. (md) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital-Redkationsnetzes