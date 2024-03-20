Home page World

A dangerous bacterial infection is currently rampant in Japan. If left untreated, the infection caused by streptococci can be fatal.

Tokyo – Although streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) occurs only rarely, if left untreated the infectious disease can be fatal. There are currently increasing numbers of cases of streptococcal infection being reported in Japan. The syndrome can be recognized using certain warning signs.

More than 400 cases in Japan: Dangerous streptococcal infection is spreading

More than 400 cases have been reported in Japan since the beginning of the year. The health authorities expect the numbers to continue to rise. According to the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun Last year the numbers totaled 941 cases.

An infection is caused by exotoxins from A streptococci, i.e. toxins secreted by the bacteria. Streptococci often attack the mucous membranes and can cause various diseases such as scarlet fever, tonsillitis or soft tissue inflammation.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome: These symptoms may occur

The occurrence of toxic shock syndrome is favored by viral infections, surgical interventions or diabetes, informs the medical manual MSD manual. This is specifically a complication Streptococcal infection. If the bacteria and exotoxins enter the bloodstream, circulatory shock can occur. A sudden, severe feeling of illness sets in. You can identify STSS using these symptoms, among others:

High fever

Drop in blood pressure

Rashes

desquamation of the skin

Diarrhea

Vomit

lethargy

Shortness of breath

Deadly infection is rampant in Japan: These people are particularly at risk

The pathogens are transmitted through droplet or smear infection. If the streptococci have infected a wound, necrosis can form, which means that tissue dies. This is why we also talk about “flesh-eating bacteria”. Asahi Shimbun reported.

Loud MSD manual A brief loss of consciousness and blood clots are also possible. Not every streptococcal infection leads to STSS, said epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs Focus. However, if this happens, if left untreated, the infection can lead to multi-organ failure and therefore death within a few hours.

Older people and menstruating women who have already had contact with the bacteria and use tampons, menstrual cups or diaphragms, among other things, are particularly affected. This makes it easier for bacteria to enter the bloodstream through the use of tampons. The mortality rate is about 30 percent, according to the Japanese newspaper. There have been increased deaths among people under 50 in Japan.

Cause of spread in Japan unclear: Young people more vulnerable

“The shock syndrome caused by a toxin produced by streptococci can be more or less pronounced, depending on how strongly the immune system reacts to such a superantigen. The typical shock reactions can be more severe in younger people,” says Ulrichs. According to this, younger people are not more susceptible to infection, but “possibly to the effects of shock syndrome”.

Patients suspected of toxic shock syndrome should be treated immediately in intensive care, informed MSD manual. Treatment usually involves administering antibiotics and regularly rinsing the wound. Why the syndrome is currently spreading in Japan remains to be investigated. “We should also closely monitor the epidemiological developments in Germany. And also check microbiologically which streptococci exactly are involved,” said the epidemiologist. Meanwhile, new ones are showing Studies show that the coronavirus apparently multiplies in the body even after a long time can.

