He price of liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) in San Luis Potosi have you experienceda drastic drop in the third week of mayfrom 14 to 20, costing less than 20 pesos per kilogram.

Starting this Sunday, the price of a 30 tank of gas kilograms is $595.20 pesos, which represents a decrease of 34.20 pesos compared to the previous week, when it cost $629.40 pesos.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) reported that this decrease in gas prices is also reflected in the four regions of San Luis Potosí.

In the highland area, the price of fuel will be $19.84 pesos per kilogram and $10.71 pesos per liter; that is, municipalities of Matehuala, Catorce, Venegas, Cedral, Charcas, Santo Domingo, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe and Villa de la Paz.

In the Middle and Huasteca zones, LP gas suppliers will market the fuel at $17.48 pesos per kilogram and $9.44 pesos per liter.

These are municipalities such as Cerritos, Ciudad Fernández, Guadalcázar, Lagunillas, Rayón, Rioverde, San Ciro de Acosta, San Nicolás Tolentino, Santa Catarina, Villa Juárez and Zaragoza,

However, the municipalities of Ebony and Tamazunchale they will have lower prices of $17.12 pesos per kilogram and $9.24 per liter, and $17.16 pesos per kilogram and $9.27 per liter, respectively.

In the downtown area, which includes the capital, San Luis Potosí, and other municipalities, the cost of LP gas will be $19.25 pesos per kilogram and $10.40 pesos per liter.

In general, a 30-kilogram LP gas cylinder in the state will cost between $513.60 pesos and $595.20 pesos, taking as reference the lowest price in Ébano and the highest in Matehuala.