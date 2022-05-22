The conflict in Ukraine is still going on at the political and economic levelwhere Russia sees how its financial system is increasingly surrounded by the sanctions imposed by the West, and also by the decision of some European countries to establish vetoes on hydrocarbon imports Russians.

Lithuania It has been the last to join the list of countries that will stop importing Russian energy. The Minister of Energy, Dainius Kreivys, explained that the decision is due to the need “not to finance the war machine” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A decision that comes after Moscow threatened to cut off gas supplies to countries it considers “hostile”, and which has already harmed Bulgaria, Poland and Finland.

In this way, Kreivys has justified that Lithuania begins a process of “energy independence“, after announcing the end of the acquisition of Russian hydrocarbons, at the same time that he wanted to express his “solidarity” with Ukraine. In this way, the Lithuanian country anticipates a possible gas cut from Russia, as has recently happened with Finland, which is looking for supply alternatives.

At the same time, the wholesale market Nord Pool, in which the Baltic countries are located, will not buy any more electricity from the Russian company Inter RAO, according to reports from Vilnius. Furthermore, the Lithuanian Government has taken this decision in full debate within the European Union on the approval of the new package of sanctions against Russiawhich includes a ban on the purchase of gas, and which Hungary does not fully accept.

Moscow, for its part, shut down the supply of hydrocarbons after dependent countries of energy exported by Russia, they will refuse to pay in rubles. A measure that the Kremlin established in order to avoid the devaluation of its currency.

August, possible date at the end of the war

As for the conflict itself, it remains in the military arena, with Russia intensifying its attacks in Donbas, region of eastern Ukraine where he has the majority support of the pro-Russian rebels. A plan that continues after the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to start the invasion in February.

Ukrainian Major General, Kyrylo Budanovin an interview granted to ‘SkyNews‘, set a date for the end of the war and the removal of the Russian president. “We will restore Ukrainian power in all our territories, including Donbas and Crimea. It will be from the second half of August,” he said.