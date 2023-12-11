The Turkish first division league was suspended this Monday night after the attack on a referee at the end of a match, beaten among others by the president of the Ankaragücü club, announced the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

“By decision of the board of directors of the Turkish Football Federation, matches in all leagues are postponed 'sine die',” the organization said in a statement.

The Turkish authorities will put the president of the Ankaragücü football club, Faruk Koca, on trial for punching the referee of the match against Rizespor, Halil Umut Meler.

Koca, president of Ankaragücü, currently in 11th place in the Turkish Super League, went down to the pitch as soon as the match ended and punched the referee in the face, after finishing the match at 1-1 with a goal from Rizespor in the minute 97.

In the 51st minute, the referee had sent off Ankaragücü forward Ali Sowe for the second yellow card of the game, a decision highly protested by the fans.

A general confrontation ensued in the countryside, which resulted in the intervention of the police and the transfer of Koca to the hospital, after which his arrest will be carried out, reported the Turkish Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Also the Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunç, announced on the same social network that legal proceedings will be initiated against all those involved in the attack, while the Minister of Sports condemned Koca's attack on the referee.

The president of the Turkish Football Federation, Mehmet Büyükekşi, announces that all Turkish leagues are postponed indefinitely following the attack suffered today by referee Halil Umut Meler (MediaNews)pic.twitter.com/QSnCtUtnjr — GRADA B pro (@GradaBpro) December 11, 2023

Even the president of Türkiye spoke out after the aggression

Even the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned the attack on network X, and wished Halil Umut Meler a speedy recovery. “Sport is peace and brotherhood. In Turkish sport we will never allow violence,” the president tweeted.

Rizespor is in eighth place in the Super League, while

Ankaragücü is four points behind, in eleventh.

Halil Umut Meler is an international referee and has officiated in tournaments such as the Champions League and the U-20 World Cup, in which he was in charge of the match between Colombia and Senegal, in the group stage.

SPORTS

With AFP and Efe

More Sports news