Goodbye garages, welcome builders. Using a term that was very fashionable in the 70s, we could summarize the line of thought expressed by the boss of the Renault house. Luca De Meo about what the near future of Formula 1 should be. During a long chat with the Corriere dello Sport the CEO of Losanga, who in the Circus is directly involved with the Alpine team, made it very clear what direction in his opinion the sport should take. A total opening to real builders, which definitely goes towards the possible entry into the group’s competition Volskwagen, with Porsche and Audi for months now ‘posted’ on the front door of F1.

According to De Meo’s reasoning, with Formula 1 being the pinnacle of motorsport, there should be no room for satellite teams or teams that buy components from other teams. Everyone should produce each item in their own home, and then ‘may the best one win’. “Doesn’t everyone like the idea of ​​taking on Volkswagen? Safe. Better to compete against someone who makes spare parts rather than dealing with a legendary house in racing like Porsche – sank De Meo – the truth is, we have found a balanced set of rules. On this basis we must strengthen the prestige and image of F1. I am a romantic: I want to see Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Porsche fight each other. We at Renault do not want to hide. Alpine is our sports brand, so introducing ourselves with this name seems more logical to me “.

The Italian manager has a particular focus on the B-Teams, who rely on the main constructors to be able to grow. A philosophy that Renault has not adopted so far and that it does not intend to embrace in the future either. “That’s a game I don’t like – concluded De Meo – F1 deserves ten independent teams to produce chassis and engine. We are at the motor racing university. The time has come to go in this direction. Do you want to stay here? You have to know how to produce everything, as we do“.