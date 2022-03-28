Fernando Drasler, a 33-year-old flanker, is the signing of Jimbee Cartagena to reinforce their squad, which is significantly reduced in numbers due to the injury of five players. The information, advanced by the journalist Gustavo Muñana, was confirmed this Monday by THE TRUTH. The Brazilian is owned until June 2023, fully solvent sources told this newspaper.

The Jimbee tries to speed up all the paperwork so that Drasler, formerly of Benfica, Movistar Inter and ElPozo, can participate this Thursday (Olivo Arena, 9:30 p.m.) in the Spanish Cup match against Barcelona. At the club they are aware of the difficulty and it is most likely that, if all the documentation arrives on time, it will be to debut in the hypothetical semifinals this Saturday.

Drasler is an experienced player, with character and who knows Spanish football very well. In fact, the Brazilian flanker spent half a season with Duda, Jimbee’s current coach, at ElPozo. The player could leave his club, the Russian Dinamo Samara, with a rather dark sporting future. This market was the only possible alternative for Jimbee, which had until April 4 to sign foreign players from the Russian league. The international Esteban was ruled out, demanding too high economic conditions.

With the signing of Drasler, Jimbee patches up a position heavily affected by injuries. The team has the long-term casualties of wings Juanpi, Javivi and Andresito; also that of the closure Meira and the center Simi Saiotti. Duda has been in the draw in the most important stretch of the season, having only eight outfield players. The club hopes that Meira and Saiotti will reach the final part of the season. It remains to be seen in what physical conditions.