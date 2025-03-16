03/16/2025



Indian Wells is considered the fifth Grand Slam. It is a tournament with history (since 1974) and with prestige. Alcaraz had won him in the last two editions, in 2023 and 2024. And yet I had already lost the first set (6-1). The 16,000 spectators who witnessed the live match looked perplexed, while the sun still fell on the afternoon of California.

The second set was what Murcian’s followers expected. After the mistake, a blow on the table, apparently recovered. A 6-0 without contemplation. The Alcaraz ball took speed, the player seemed again concentrate, and his right was intractable, far from Draper’s left -handed, that the day before the game had said, at 23: «This is crazy. I don’t even think about it.

The game began again with a set to a set, with Alcaraz surely favorite in the bets and in the head of the viewers, already early in Spain. But Draper did not lose faith, and was convinced that he still had options, with his game that somehow resembles that of Spanish. Hard blows, aggressive mentality. Juan Carlos Ferrero contemplated the fight from the stands, and saw how An unforeseen break (A protest for a double boat that perhaps deconcentrated Alcaraz) put the difficult tie.

The set advanced, and Draper watched the little miracle closer. He won 4-2, and then 5-2. Alcaraz had reasons to think about his infamous runway on the first set, while trying to keep the game alive: 5-3, with service breakage. And then 5-4, surely English before the possibility of winning in Indian Wells and entering the world top 10 of a cup.









Draper likes Monopoly Deal, but at that point the game became very serious. With his serve, he could finish off the game. He went to the track with his 1.93, with Alcaraz in front and without wanting to surrender, but with the idea that this was his time, the great victory. Draper snorted, pressed Alcaraz, but the British did not lengthened the tension. The final 6-4 for the English player justified the concern that Spanish had expressed in the previous game.

This Sunday, Jack Draper will play the final against Danish Holger Runethirteenth in the ranking of the ATP, which had defeated Medvedev (7-5, 6-4)