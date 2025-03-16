The British Jack Draper, a fourteenth number of the world ranking, achieved this Saturday the most important victory of his career, eliminating the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (6-1, 0-6 and 6-4), double defender of the title, to fly to the end of Indian Wells 1,000 Masters 1,000, in which he will face the Danish Holger Rune.

Alcaraz, number three in the world and champion of this tournament in 2023 and 2024, saw the dream of conquering the triplet in the Californian desert, a feat that only the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer.

Draper, who will first enter the ‘Top-10’ of the world ranking next Monday, signed a very high level to knock Alcaraz, who had 16 consecutive victories in this tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz this morning against Jack Draper Mark J. Terrill / Ap-LaPressse

The 23 -year -old British did not tremble, and entrusted to his enormous serve and ‘drive’ to harm Alcaraz, who reached this form in form after eliminating the Argentine Francisco Cerún it in the quarterfinals.

He only needed 23 minutes Draper to take the first set with a blunt 6-1, in which eleven of the thirteen points was taken in which he connected his first serve.

Alcaraz committed a long series of united errors and was against the strings at the beginning of the second set, when he had to cancel a breakfast that could definitely put his game uphill. He sealed a winning serve at 220 kilometers per hour and was the spark that changed the dynamics of his encounter.

Draper endorsed a forceful 6-0 to recover inertia and force the third set.

Draper had the merit of keeping calm and knew how to start from zero in the decisive sleeve. There was no lack of controversial moments, such as the third game, with 1-1 and 15-15 on the scoreboard.

Draper took the point after reaching a complicated alcaraz. The judge initially gave the point to the Murcian when considering that the ball bounced twice in the field of the British, but the images demonstrated otherwise. Alcaraz failed his successive blow.

The judge was going to order the point to be repeated, but Alcaraz acknowledged that his mistake was not because the intervention of the judge was distracted during the point. The Murcian ended up losing his serve in that game and Draper saw the path to victory open.

He had to sweat to get to the finish line even after escaping to 5-2 with his second break in the set. He lost his first opportunity to get out of the game, but did not forgive the second and shielded the ticket for the final.

After an hour and 44 minutes, Alcaraz exchanged a hug with Draper and said goodbye to the central track cheered by the public. The Murcia is one of the most beloved players in the Californian desert.

Draper prepares for the final against another young talent, Rune, who at 21 years old bent Daniil Medvedev and will fight for the second 1,000 masters of his career.