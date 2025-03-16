British Jack Draper overwhelmed Danish Holger Rune on Sunday to conquer Indian Wells and thus take his first 1,000 masters title.

Number 14 of the world, Draper passed over Rune, which occupies the thirteenth position, 6-2 and 6-2 in just 68 minutes of the game.

With this impressive triumph, Draper will become the seventh of the world ranking of the ATP.

The British came to dazzle in the semifinals demolishing the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (n.2), champion of the last two editions of the Californian desert tournament, and gave no option to a Rune completely overwhelmed by Draper’s exhibition.

23 years old, Draper took this duel with new generation aroma in tennis because it was the first final of a 1,000 masters with two tennis players born in the 21st century.





Read too

Agencies

“It’s amazing. I was not waiting for this, ”Draper acknowledged in statements to Tennis Channel as soon as the final will end.

“I have put a lot of work for a long time and I am very grateful and very happy to be here (…). I can’t put it in words, ”he added.

This is the most important title so far in Draper’s career and the third in total of his career after Vienna and Stuttgart, both in 2024.