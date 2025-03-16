03/17/2025



The British Jack Draper has proclaimed himself champion of the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells (United States) after winning the Danish Holger Rune this Sunday in his first final of a tournament in this category.

The 23 -year -old tennis player (United Kingdom) has dominated the encounter from beginning to end and has not given the number 13 of the ATP ranking. Draper has imposed on Rune in 69 minutes with a double 6-2getting the first 1000 masters of his career.

Specifically, Draper will be a new member of the male Top-10 and since October he has won the most games, only behind the Italian Jack Sinner, sanctioned until May by a positive in Clostebol.









“I did not expect to be here (…) you really never know when your time is,” Draper said after collecting his champion trophy, the third he wins in the ATP circuit.

«I lost in the first round last year, so I couldn’t experience this tournament much. Now it is one of my favorites»He added.

There was no option for Rune

«I congratulate Jack for these two weeks of an incredible tennis. Today you were sure to win», Said Rune, after confessing that it was” a hard day “for him.

Rune had to cut his statements for tears. “It is never good when you don’t pass the finish line,” he lamented before having to stop talking.

Draper, who gave no option to Danish, has defeated this tournament to the champions of the last three editions: Alcaraz (2023 and 2024) and the American Taylor Fritz (2022).

Jack Draper thus becomes the fifth British tennis player who is crowned with a 1000 masterin addition to being the second that Indian Wells wins after Cameron Norrie.