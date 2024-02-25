DThe Federal Council is committed to using electric cars as decentralized storage and to strengthening bidirectional charging. On November 24, 2023, on the initiative of Lower Saxony, he passed a resolution in which he called on the federal government to introduce appropriate framework conditions. That's certainly good, but how did we come up with that again?

* * *

In these somewhat leaden days it is more important to look at positive things, at glasses half full. The federal government wants to have 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030, and 1.9 million have already been achieved. This results in around 2 million each in the coming years, with 2.8 million total registrations feasible with a little good will. In the end it's more likely to be 8 million instead of 15 million: special assets, bonuses, in any case: it's running, glass half full.

* * *

The heat pump is also making positive developments. The government's target of 500,000 newly installed devices this year will probably not be achieved exactly, but there should be 260,000, says the Federal Heat Pump Association. This is not a popular vote. Just like the fact that fossil boilers were recently chosen in 70 percent of all cases. Now please don't see oil black, stay confident, 260,000 out of 500,000 is: half full.

* * *

The building, another whiner. The federal government has forecast 400,000 new apartments for the year, and 150,000 will probably be completed. The construction minister already sees new momentum on the horizon, and I agree with her. After all, the federal government only reduced its growth forecast to 0.2 percent this week. So not even zero. There is no reason to complain, 150,000 out of 400,000 is: half full.







* * *

Ah, the Federal Council. Manuela Schwesig presides over it. The state government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania already has 4 electric cars. Of 60 company cars. That's perhaps not quite half full, but it's pretty exemplary and well on the way. Just like the Republic. How did the Federal Minister of Economics get the idea that the situation was “dramatically bad”?