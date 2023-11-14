Beware, dramatic weather is coming. So go home while you still can.

It has been a bit dry for just two days, but that will soon come to an end. Pluvius will open the floodgates, causing the entire country to become soaking wet. In addition, the wind and hail will be very strong. This is reported by the weather agency Weeronline.

Temperatures will also drop considerably to 8 degrees, locally even 5 degrees. In addition, there is a lot of wind, a lot of rain and even a heavy hailstorm. And then you think: luckily there is no thunder!! Well, then we have bad news for you, because a thunderstorm is also coming tonight.

Heavy evening rush hour

All in all, this will cause a very heavy evening rush hour, according to Weeronline. The bad weather conditions will lead to various accidents.

And these incidents will cause a lot of traffic jams. In addition to the fact that the weather will almost certainly lead to more incidents, it will also take longer before the situation is resolved. So the traffic jams are just getting longer and longer. It is expected that it will cover about 600 km file will stand tonight.

What to do?

What you can also do: work a little longer at the office and only go home after the traffic jams. It is also better for your sugar levels and cholesterol.

Through: The Telegraph

Photo credit header: Dramatic edit of a Golf R Mk6, by: @julescapdevillephotography via Autoblog Spots.

