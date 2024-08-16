Home World

Kristina Geldt

After a heat wave and several storms in Germany, the weather situation for the weekend looks unclear. Meteorologists are predicting new thunderstorms.

Munich – The weather in Germany has changed from extreme heat to storms in recent weeks. After the German Weather Service (DWD) declared the second highest warning level and a storm recently brought flooding of the century to southern Germany, the weather situation for the weekend (17 and 18 August) is initially unclear. Depending on the weather model, the amount of precipitation may vary. One thing is certain: it could get wet.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms: Meteorologists see potential for severe weather this weekend in Germany

An early forecast from the German weather model predicts over 100 litres of precipitation per square metre in north-eastern Germany over the next seven days, as meteorologist Dominik Jung from Weather.net In a video, Jung explains that the forecast could be different depending on the model. Overall, it will be summery warm until the end of August with an average temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. In general, the weather will be changeable but typical of Central Europe’s summer.

After occasional rain showers on Thursday morning (15 August), the sky will be mostly cloudless. Temperatures will be between 26 and 30 degrees during the day and between 20 and 14 degrees at night, says Jung. Friday (16 August) will also be summery warm with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees. However, the weather on Saturday (17 August) is unclear. A low pressure system is moving across the country, bringing showers and thunderstorms and could affect the west, south and east. At this point in time, “no reliable forecast” can be made. Clouds and some rain showers are expected on Sunday (18 August).

In order to avoid possible life-threatening risks during storms, it is advisable to take shelter in solid buildings. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

In terms of precipitation, the forecasts differ depending on the weather model. According to the German weather model, there could be around 80 to 90 liters of precipitation per square meter by Monday (August 19). In contrast, other models indicate expectations of significantly less rain or almost none at all, explains Jung. The conclusion: “You simply can’t say at this point in time.”

Exact forecast not possible at present: Depending on the model, different amounts of precipitation are to be expected

However, according to meteorologist Jan Schenk, there will be plenty of thunderstorms this weekend. Focus.de he announced storms, hail and thunderstorms in southern Germany for Friday. These could move eastwards. On Saturday the situation will change Weather then “dramatic”. A cold front moving into the country will bring storms from the edge of the Alps to Saxony until Sunday.

Possible thunderstorms are expected on Friday in southern Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, says meteorologist Lars Dahlstrom from Kachelmannwetter.com in a video. A storm recently hit a place in Baden-Württemberg and flooded streets and cellars. On Sunday (18 August), moist and unstable air masses indicate widespread, heavy rain with a surprise effect. This means that the rain could possibly be heavier or lighter.

Extreme rainfall and flooding cannot be ruled out over the weekend

Dahlstrom uses different models to make the forecast. The expert predicts that the rainfall could spread to large parts of Germany. The main areas with potential thunderstorms and heavy rain are in the south and east.

Extremely persistent and heavy rain with a potential of 100 liters per square meter, gusts of wind and hail cannot be ruled out in many places. Flooding is also likely. This particularly affects the greater Munich area, Dresden, Leipzig, Chemnitz, Augsburg, Passau, Ingolstadt, Nuremberg, Fürth and Hof. The weather is expected to calm down again overnight into Monday (19 August), explains Schenk.

In difficult weather conditions and severe storms, it is best not to stay outdoors and to take shelter in a solid house. People who seek shelter under trees are exposing themselves to a great risk that can be life-threatening. (gel)