Stuttgart, Germany.- Hungary achieved an agonizing 1-0 victory against Scotland in Stuttgart, which keeps alive its chances of progressing to the Round of 16 of Euro 2024, but eliminates the British.

Kevin Csoboth’s goal (90+10′) leaves the Magyars third in Group A with three points, behind the already qualified Germany and Switzerland, with Scotland at the bottom with a single point.

The Hungarians will have to wait to find out if they recover one of the tickets to the Round of 16 awarded to the four best third-place finishers after the group stage.

Despite the happiness after the victory, which they celebrated with the fans for long minutes after the final whistle, the Hungarians experienced moments of great tension, when the attacker Barnabás Varga suffered a serious fall on his neck.

On a ball thrown into the Scottish area (68′), the 29-year-old player fell violently and was immediately placed in a safe side position by his teammates, unable to move.

After several seconds of tension, the emergency services jumped onto the grass to evacuate him and the player received a standing ovation from the Hungarian fans, the closest to the incident, as he left the field on a stretcher.

During the time he remained on the ground, he was protected with sheets around him, to avoid capturing images of the delicate situation.

According to German television Magenta, the player was conscious and able to speak while being taken to Stuttgart hospital.

In sports, the goal rewarded Hungary’s greatest efforts to win. Despite having greater possession (60%), Scotland only took four shots in the entire match, none of them in the first half.

Eliminated, the ‘Tartan Army’ will have to continue waiting to overcome a group stage in a European Championship or World Cup for the first time in its history.