The bullets with which the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was killed to death this Wednesday, had the words “delay” and “depose” written on the capsUS media reported today citing police sources.

These words They were found in a bullet and a casing who was left hanging from the firearm, as confirmed by authorities to media such as CNN or The New York Times, among others.

Specifically, “depose” was written on a bullet casing that was fired at the victim and “delay” on another that was apparently expelled. when the handle got stuck.

The police are investigating whether these words have to do with the motive for the murder and if they are related to a popular concept in the insurance industry that reads “delay, deny, defend” (delay, deny, defend).

The words that appear in a book that condemns insurance companies

At the same time, the NY Post notes, the words have a strikingly similar bond to that of a 2010 book that condemns the insurance business.

“Delay, deny, defend” —two of the three words that apparently remain—is subtitled: “Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.”

The police are investigating possible links to the bookas well as more general references to the healthcare industry, as a possible motive, sources told The Post.

For his part, the author of the book, Jay M. Feinmana distinguished professor emeritus at Rutgers Law School, declined to comment to US media.

TO Thompson was shot to death outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan (New York) this Wednesday morning in a “brazen and targeted attack,” according to the police, while he was walking towards this building to celebrate the annual investor conference of the company he ran.

The gunman approached Thompson from behind and He was shot at least once in the back and once in the right calf.according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Health professionals rushed to the scene to transport Thompson to Mount Sinai West Hospital, but arrived in critical condition and his death was declared just half an hour after being hit by the bullets.

Police capture clear image of suspect

New York Police captured a distinguishable, unmasked image of the suspect who shot the CEO of the insurer UnitedHealthcare.

In the images shared by police sources it can be seen that the suspect is a hooded young man and that he even smiles in one of the shots.

UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.

The shooter, who apparently wore the mask most of the time, was staying at a hostel located at 103rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, where stayed in a room for several people with two other men, according to several police sources told CNN.

The New York Police shared the photographs in $10,000 reward.