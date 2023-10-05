Home page World

Austria’s glaciers are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. The record heat literally explodes the rocks. Hikers are in serious danger, experts warn.

Schladming – Climate change with ever-increasing temperatures and natural disasters also threatens the Alps – to an unprecedented extent. The glaciers are melting and the permafrost inside the peaks is thawing. “Our mountains are collapsing on their own,” declared Alpine clubs in Tyrol. The “eternal ice” of the Northern Alps in Austria is also disappearing dramatically. Mountaineers now have to expect unpredictable dangers at higher altitudes, experts warn.

“Dramatic thawing process” on Austrian glaciers – expert warns hikers of “unpredictable dangers”

“This year’s ongoing heat wave has further weakened the permafrost, the glue in rock and rubble, and led to a thawing process that has made many rock walls extremely unstable,” explained Andrea Fischer from the Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

A worrying example is the situation with the glaciers in the Alpine region, according to Alpine Club Austria legend Fritz Macher opposite the Crown newspaper emphasized: “The edge gap and the bergschrund on the Dachstein are now difficult or impossible to pass.”

Austria’s glaciers are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. Glacier melting is also dramatic on the Dachstein. (Archive image) © Barbara Gindl/dpa

The unprecedented pace of glacier melting in the Eastern Alps is causing the once massive peaks to literally crumble before the eyes of researchers. The mountains are constantly being hit by new heat records. Even in autumn. On Tuesday (October 3rd) the thermometer in Langenlebarn (Lower Austria) showed 30.3 degrees Celsius. The ancient record of 30.2 degrees in Eisenstadt on October 4, 1956 was broken. “The high temperatures alternating with extreme precipitation are causing a completely new type of event,” explains glaciologist Fischer.

Rock falls, ice falls, glacier collapses – mountaineers in Austria are in danger

“The high temperatures and alternating cloudbursts are loosening the ice, the cement in the cavities in the rock, and causing the Alps to crumble,” says Fischer. Several rock falls put mountain hikers’ lives in danger on the Alpe di Siusi and the Three Peaks in northern Italy. Rockfall events make mountain hiking dangerous, especially in pathless terrain in high-altitude and climbing tours.

Professional mountaineer and mountain rescuer Günther Karnutsch advises extreme caution Conversation with that ORF: “Basically, I am and have always been against the alarmism that is widespread today. However, given the current conditions, there is still a lot to come.

I can only advise alpinists to stay in low mountain ranges and avoid glaciers and combined rocky terrain.

Dramatic glacier melting in Austria: “Apptauen” shows the effects of climate change

The website Apptauen makes it clear how dramatic the melting of glaciers in Austria on the Dachstein in Upper Austria (Hallstätter Glacier) has been since 1856. The video animation shows how dramatically the situation could develop by 2100 – and makes the concrete impact of temperature developments on the glacier visible, based on previous developments: increased temperatures, shrinking glacier areas, ice volume and ice thickness.

The animation illustrates: Since 1850, the glaciers in the Dachstein region have lost more than half of their area. The Hallstatt Glacier, the largest of the four Dachstein glaciers, has melted from a volume of 397.2 million cubic meters of ice to around 98 million cubic meters of ice. Since 2006, the glacier has lost an area of ​​700,000 square meters. This corresponds to 98 football fields.

Austria’s glaciers are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. The web application “Apptauen” shows the dramatic melting of the Dachstein glacier. © Apptauen/Screenshot

Melting glaciers threatens mountaineers: record heat endangers mountaineers in the Alps

Where nature suffers, people’s fun also falls by the wayside. Climate change also has dramatic consequences in the mountains. Skiing used to be possible on the Dachstein in autumn or even summer. Five years ago the drag lifts opened in September, in 2021 they only opened in mid-November, and last season they remained completely closed for the first time: “In a sense of responsibility towards nature and economy, skiing on the Dachstein glacier will be suspended in the autumn-winter season 2022/23 “ said the operators of the Dachstein Gletscherbahnen.

Now it’s also affecting the alpinists. “Due to this dramatic thawing process, many rock walls are currently extremely vulnerable to collapse! “Because of climate change, there are unpredictable dangers lurking for mountaineers at high altitudes,” said experienced extreme climber Roland Newerkla in the Crown newspaper on Thursday (October 4). He added: “I can only advise alpinists to stay in low mountain ranges and avoid glaciers and combined rocky terrain.”