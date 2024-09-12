The football of Spain is not going through its best moment, as the dramatic accusations of a present victim of rape by the player of the Valencia Rafa Mir.

Las Provincias, the Valencian newspaper, published the statement that was made to the Civil Guard dand a 21-year-old man, regarding the alleged sexual assault committed by Mir, 27.

What is known

The media reported that Mir had consensual sexual relations with the 25-year-old woman in a room on the upper floor of the villa, but that 30 minutes later he went down to the pool where the complainant was with two friends of the forward.

“He grabbed the complainant by force and threw her into the pool with her clothes on (she was wearing a black top and a stretchy skirt-pants). On the other hand, Rafa was wearing his underwear. Once inside the pool, he grabs her by force and tries to kiss her while he grabs her face against her will, with her trying to withdraw at all times. At that moment, she says that Rafa grabbed her with one arm from behind while he inserted his fingers (…) through the side of her pants (which were elastic), not being able to specify the number of fingers he inserted. In addition to this, he touched her entire body against her will,” she says.

He adds that the young woman informed him “verbally and forcefully told him to leave her and that she did not want him to do that, This aggression lasted five minutes.”

‘Las Provincias’ says that “once she left the pool, she went into the house to get her cell phone, she realized that she didn’t have it with her and through an app, she saw that she was in the nightclub where she had met Mir.”

“She called her father at 8:34 without telling him anything so as not to worry him and went out into the street. The father initially headed towards the disco, which was where the location of the cell phone told him his daughter was,” the statement said.

The woman realised that she had left her bag inside the house and rang the bell insistently. At this point, Rafa “took her by the arm, causing several bruises, and took her into the bathroom on the ground floor”.

I would have told him: “Come, come here, kiss me. Close the door and lock it so I can’t get out. Rafa sat her on the sink and proceeded to insert his fingers into her again (…), without removing her skirt. He also touched her on the rest of her body, while she cried and told him that she wanted to leave and that her father was coming to pick her up. Then, “she pushed Rafa, managed to get away from him, opened the door and left the bathroom.”

