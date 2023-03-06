Monday, March 6, 2023
Dramatic: Soccer player fades and dies (sensitive images), video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
Dramatic: Soccer player fades and dies (sensitive images), video


He provided his services to Racing Abidjan.

The defender of Moustapha Sylla Abidjan Racing He died this Sunday after suffering an illness in the middle of a match, the Ivorian first division soccer club said.

“Our defender Moustapha Sylla died tonight after fainting on the pitch during the match between RCA (Racing Abidjan) and Sol FC,” the club wrote in its statement, conveying its condolences to the family.

“During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha died. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21 years old,” Logossina Cissé, the team’s president, confirmed to AFP.

hard time

The defender covered the left zone, but when he began to go back, it is seen in the video that he fell, without any nearby obstacle.

A rival noticed and helped him. The match referee stopped the game and went to the spot where the player was lying.

Racing Abidjan has played since the 2018-2019 season in the Ivorian first division. It has a collaboration agreement with the Nice, of the French league.

The club was proclaimed champion of Ivory Coast in the year 2020 and currently occupies the seventh position in the classification of its league.
AFP

