Many people in Libya are urgently waiting for help. But the work of the relief workers on site is made more difficult by certain obstacles.

Darna – Since the severe floods in Libya, people have been dependent on help. Entire neighborhoods were destroyed by the floodwaters, including important access roads. In addition, many bridges are buried under the mud. This complicates the work of the rescue teams on site, who face a major logistical challenge. The port city of Darna is particularly affected. Mayor Abdel-Monheim al-Gheithy reports to the Al-Arabija television channel that he is currently assuming 18,000 to 20,000 deaths.

“My whole family died. The city was destroyed. There are no rescue workers. There is nothing. We need help. Medical equipment and rescue workers. The situation is catastrophic,” reports Aymen Ben Zabeh about the devastating conditions in Libya Picture. After heavy rain, two dams near the city of Darna burst, washing entire parts of the city into the sea. The 38-year-old currently lives in Germany, but Darna is his hometown. “There are so many deaths that the bodies are being piled up on the street in front of the hospital.”

After the devastating floods, the people of Libya are in need of help. © Muhammad J. Elalwany/picture alliance/dpa/AP

The first aid packages arrive after floods in Libya

UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths warns of the spread of disease. It is important to prevent this now. The International Red Cross is now sending a plane with 5,000 body bags from Geneva to Benghazi in Libya.

In five provinces, almost 900,000 people are said to be affected “to varying degrees” by the effects of the storm. The United Nations estimates that hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Libya are in need of aid. The UN office is appealing for $71.4 million for emergency humanitarian aid. This is intended to meet the needs of 250,000 Libyans who are most affected.

The first delivery from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) has already arrived in Libya. Bundeswehr aircraft brought 30 tons of relief supplies to Benghazi. According to the THW, the delivery includes: 100 tents with lighting, 1,000 camp beds, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 sleeping mats, 1,000 water filters and 80 power generators. There is currently a state of emergency in Morocco: countless people are injured or destitute after a severe earthquake.

“Thousands of families in Darna without food and shelter”

“These devastating floods have struck a country where a deep political crisis has already left so many people in a desperate situation. In addition to the tragic loss of life, thousands of families in Darna are now without food and shelter,” said World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain. The WFP therefore wants to provide food to more than 5,000 families.

“We know that the German population is also very concerned about the earthquake in Morocco and the flood disaster in Libya, and so is the desire to offer support to the local people,” says Gerda Hasselfeldt, President of the German Red Cross (DRK). the Rhenish Post and calls for donations.

Aymen Ben Zabeh, who lives in Germany, also wants to make people aware of the disaster in his hometown of Darna: “We need international help! From all countries! I want the world to know exactly what is happening in our city.” (dpa/mima)