Home page World

From: Marc Dimitriu

Split

Thousands are homeless after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The current freezing temperatures and an impending snowstorm are particularly dangerous.

Ankara – Turkey and Syria were rocked by one of the strongest earthquakes in decades. However, according to the aid organization Care, the threatening snowstorm and the icy weather in Turkey could significantly aggravate the situation in the earthquake areas. Countless people are currently outdoors due to aftershock warnings or because their houses and accommodations have collapsed – despite the freezing cold, as Care announced in Bonn on Monday.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: snowstorm and frost make rescue work difficult

The rescuers still fear numerous people under the rubble. According to the weather forecast, temperatures in the disaster area will be around freezing. According to other aid organizations, thousands have become homeless in both countries – and that in the icy weather in Turkey. According to the latest data from Monday morning (February 7), the death toll has swelled to more than 4,940. Ascending trend.

Relief work in Turkey and Syria is severely hampered by extreme weather and snowfall. Many roads are impassable and numerous warehouses and supplies are inaccessible, as can be seen in numerous videos on social media. Nevertheless, care partner organizations tried to provide the people with blankets, food, mattresses and tents. More than 60 percent of the 4.6 million inhabitants of north-west Syria are internally displaced. They feared being driven out again by the earthquakes.

Weather: Severe snowstorm and cold warning – difficult situation in earthquake zones in Turkey and Syria

On Saturday, when no one was expecting the quake, the Istanbul governor even banned scooter and motorbike rides until further notice because of the approaching snowstorm. The Meteorological General Directorate warned of heavy snowfall, rain, storms and icing in Istanbul from Sunday evening on the weather in Turkey.

The authority also published a weather warning for other regions of the country based on the weather forecast. Heavy snowfall is to be expected in Anatolia and in the east of the country. The people on the Black Sea would have to be prepared for heavy rain and some snowfall as well as storms. The authority also issued a severe weather warning for the western Aegean. According to the weather forecast, winds could reach speeds of up to 75 km/h. It was all the more dramatic that the strong earthquake added to the already difficult and dangerous weather conditions in Turkey.

In the desperate situation, the Syrian government has called on the international community for help. The Foreign Ministry in Damascus addressed its appeal to UN member states and international aid organizations to support efforts “to deal with this human catastrophe”, as the state agency SANA reported on Monday. (md with dpa)