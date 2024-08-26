Yet another fatal road accident on Italian roads. This time the sad victim is a young man of just 22 years old, Richard Fanti returning from a party this morning at dawn. The boy suddenly lost control of his car which crashed violently into a traffic light. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the young man: he died instantly following the devastating impact.

Road accident in Reggio Emilia, 22-year-old dies

The dynamics of the road accident in which 22-year-old Riccardo Fanti lost his life

Dawn had just begun to paint the sky of this Sunday, August 25th when Riccardo Fanti, a young man originally from Reggio Emilialost his life in a car accident.

The boy was travelling on the Via Emilia, in Saint Prospero of Parmanext to the park named after the little Thomas Onofri. Riccardo was returning home, near the hamlet Enza Bridge of the municipality of Gattatico when, suddenly, he lost control of his car.

The young man was returning from an evening of joy and lightheartedness spent at a village festival in Walnut grove. An evening that ended with the most tragic of epilogues.

According to the first reconstructions carried out by the Parma traffic police, Riccardo was travelling on the main road in the direction Saint Hilary aboard his high-powered car when he sped off onto the pavement and crashed violently into a traffic light. The young man is believed to have died instantly.

The rescue team, immediately alerted by some passers-by, promptly arrived at the scene of the tragedy. Unfortunately, the paramedics who intervened were unable to do anything for the boy, if not simply to declare his death.

Due to the large amount of debris produced by the impact, it was necessary to close the stretch of Via Emilia for several hours. The police were thus able to carry out all the usual surveys and proceed with securing the road.

