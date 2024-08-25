A terrible road accident has shattered the life of Lorenzo Popea 21 year old from Frosinone, at dawn today, Sunday 25 August. The tragedy occurred on the Monti Lepini regional road, leaving his family, friends and colleagues who knew him as a sunny, positive person, always ready to give a smile, in deep pain.

More blood on Italian roads: Lorenzo Papa, 21, loses his life

Lorenzo, a resident of the Maniano area, on the outskirts of Frosinone, was well known in the local community. He had been working for a few years in a well-known supermarket chain, where he had previously worked in the store right on Lepini Mountains and, more recently, in the one bordering Tecchiena di Alatri. The young man carried out his work with dedication, often side by side with his mother. Lorenzo leaves behind two younger brothers, as well as a family devastated by the tragedy.

The message of condolence that arrived from a well-known restaurant in the area testifies to the affection that surrounded him:

“We hug the Papa family tightly and above all we hug you tightly Lorenzo, our collaborator first and then a fun and polite customer, but above all a lively boy. We will always remember you. It wasn’t supposed to go this way.”

According to the reconstruction by the police, Lorenzo was driving a Peugeot and was traveling with a 20-year-old friend. The two were returning home after a party, when, around 5 in the morning, Lorenzo’s car collided head-on with a Fiat Panda driven by a thirty-year-old from Ceprano, who was coming from the opposite direction. The impact, which occurred in the territory of Giuliano di Roma, was extremely violent.

Lorenzo, immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital by helicopter ambulance, did not make it. The friend who was traveling with him, transferred to the emergency room of the Spaziani hospital in Frosinone, is in critical condition. The driver of the Panda is also in very serious condition. Initially hospitalized at the Spaziani, he was then rushed to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is fighting between life and death.

Lorenzo would have turned 21 on October 5th. His sudden passing has left an unfillable void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. The young man’s body is still at the disposal of the judicial authorities, while his family has turned to the lawyer Alexander Petricca to get legal assistance.

