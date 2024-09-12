The number of road accidents that continue to bloody the Italian roads shows no signs of decreasing. This morning, Thursday 12 September, yet another ugly accident It actually happened around 10am in via Perfect Ricasoli, in the municipality of Sesto Fiorentino.

An accident involving as many as 5 cars and which resulted in several injuries. Among these, two drivers in particular were injured, as they were trapped in the sheet metal of their respective cars.

5-Car Crash: Firefighters Intervened to Extract Two Drivers from Their Cars

Another serious accident occurred shortly after 10am this morning, Thursday 12th September, at Sixth Florentine.

For reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officials, 5 vehicles were involved in an accident in Perfect Ricasoli Street. The emergency services were immediately alerted and the teams promptly arrived on site. Firefighters who, through the use of special shears and a spreader, extracted two drivers, a man and a woman, who had remained trapped between the sheets of sheet metal of their respective cars.

The 118 paramedics immediately provided assistance to the two injured, fortunately none of whom are in serious condition.

The Fire Brigade teams that intervened at the scene of the accident not only took care of extracting the two drivers from their cars, but also of securing the entire road area affected by the accident and the vehicles involved.

Obviously, there were repercussions on traffic. Due to the accident, Mezzana Perfetti Ricasoli was closed to traffic in both directions in the stretch between via Parri and the municipal border.

On site, in addition to the health workers and the Fire Brigade, also the law enforcement officers intervened and will have to proceed with the investigations and carry out the usual surveys, in order to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and verify any responsibilities.