A very serious road accident occurred on the evening of Thursday, September 5, which in a few hours led to tragic consequences. Unfortunately Fiorella Monni She died at the age of 40, due to a violent impact with a tree.

The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were in vain, not even the timely transport to the hospital. Now an entire community is in mourning and shocked by this very serious and premature loss, it is still not clear whether the woman had children or not.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the evening of Thursday, September 5th. Precisely along the state road 389, she lived in the municipality of Orunein the province of Nuoro. On that occasion she was driving her car and was alone, at the moment it is not yet clear where she was headed.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the woman would have lost control of his car. Unfortunately after going off the road, he finished the race against a tree that runs alongside the road. His car went completely destroyed.

Fiorella Monni’s death after serious road accident

Passers-by soon realised the severity of the accident and called for the prompt intervention of the paramedics, who in turn arrived on the scene within a few minutes. They first resuscitated the woman on the spot and then rushed her to the hospital Saint Francis from Nuoro.

Once here they arranged for him to be admitted to the ward resuscitationbut in the end yesterday, Friday 6th September, the sad epilogue arrived. Unfortunately, the doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities. At the moment, however, there do not appear to be any other vehicles involved.