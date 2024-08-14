A tragic road accident has taken the life of Emmanuel of Lella, a boy of just 13 years old. He was driving a scooter when, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a car.

Emanuel DiLella

What happened?

Emanuel di Lella crashes with his scooter: he was only 13 years old

We are at San Nicandro Garganoa small town in the province of Foggia. Emanuel DiLella he is a boy of just 13 years old who has a great passion for scooters. The young man then decides to drive the vehicle in question, not knowing what would happen to him.

Accident scene

The boy then crashed into a car, aAlfa Romeo MitoIt is not known exactly what happened, but according to initial reconstructions, the boy lost control of the vehicle, impacting the car.

The driver of the car immediately got out of the car to try to help the boy although, obviously, terribly shocked by what happened. The man reported some wound due to the impact while for Emanuel there was nothing that could be done.

The words of the mayor of the city

Emanuel’s was a great one lossa heartfelt event that all the inhabitants of this small town felt. After all, it is unthinkable to admit that a young boy could have lost his life because of a similar tragedy.

Archive photo