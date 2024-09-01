He lived an 18-day long agony, but in the end for the 2 year old childcalled Lorenzo Albanese there was nothing more to be done. The doctors’ attempts to keep him alive from the moment of his hospitalization, were completely in vain.

The officers who intervened on the scene have now decided to open an investigation file for the crime of road crime. Now only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened in those heartbreaking minutes.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, the drama took place around 8.30 last morning August 12th. The little boy who should have turned two in September this year and lives in Quartesolo Towerswas aboard the Toyota with his mother and father. He was sitting in the back seat and it is not yet clear where they were headed.

When suddenly, the unthinkable happened. A man of Austrian origins driving a Volkswagen Tiguan with their children on board, while they were on the Valsugana road, in the territory of Pove del Grappa, invaded the opposite lane. The impact between the two vehicles was completely inevitable and so violent, that it also involved a motorcycle who was traveling behind the Toyota.

Heartbreaking Death of 2-Year-Old After Serious Road Accident

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was desperate, seeing the vehicles reduced to a pile of sheet metal. From here the alarm was raised to the police and also to the paramedics, who quickly arrived on the scene.

They turned out to be well 9 the injured people, but little Lorenzo is the one who appeared in the most desperate conditions. In fact, the rescuers airlifted him urgently to the hospital Saint Bortolo from Vicenza.

They tried to do everything they could, but in the end on Thursday 29th August the sad epilogue. Unfortunately the child did not make it and died. Now only the tests will provide further information. answers about what happened on that occasion.