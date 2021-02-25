A ferry captain and his passenger discover something in the water. An animal is fighting for survival. The video of the rescue inspires the network.

in the Australian Brisbane there is a dramatic rescue operation.

there is a dramatic rescue operation. A ferry captain and his passenger discover a small one kangaroo in water

in water Both react exactly right – and thus save the animal’s life.

Brisbane – a Ferry captain and its passenger are in the right place at the right time on a Tuesday in February. When they locate an object in the water in Brisbane, Australia, they first think of ocean debris. But they take a closer look. When both finally discover what is fighting against the current, they don’t think twice and save you kangaroo with their courageous intervention life.

This dramatic one Rescue operation ferry captain Daniel Rond and his passenger Craig Hillman will not be forgotten anytime soon. It is thanks to Rond and the local Hillman that a little Wallaby can jump around in its natural habitat again. Wallabies are a smaller species in the family of Kangaroos. In their home country Australia they tend to colonize dry areas with bushes or trees. Why the little kangaroo ended up in the water in Brisbane is not clear. That the Boat captain but has just been there with his passengers, was for that animal a godsend.

Dramatic rescue operation: the captain and passenger discover a small kangaroo in the water

How captain Rond according to “Daily mail“Said he and Hillman had initially thought that it was Wallaby is ocean debris. But the closer they got to the object in the water, the clearer it became that it must be something living. “We thought it had to be Tree trunk then maybe one dog, and when we got closer, we saw that it was a wallaby, ”said Rond.

city Brisbane, capital of the state of Queensland Residents 2,192,720 (2016) location In the northeast of Australia

That he and his passenger Hillman had to act quickly to get that Wallaby to save was clear to both of them. “We looked at each other and we knew that it wouldn’t last much longer,” he said Ferry captain the daily newspaper. Hilmann jumped straight into it, according to Rond waterto save the animal. On one VideoThat the newspaper has it, the dramatic action was recorded.

Captain and passenger save kangaroo from drowning: scenes can be seen in video

A man who must be Hillman can be seen next to the little one Wallaby swims and drifts near the shore. Finally he pulls it out of the water and take that animal carefully on his arm. The small kangaroo is then placed in a white bag.

According to Rond, after the Rescue operation directly one Wildlife Protection Organization alarmed. The small kangaroo could later be released back into the wild. It was only through Rond and Hillman’s heroic rescue operation that the wallaby survived. It was the second time that the captain had a Wallaby found in the water, as he says. The first time was in 1996.

Also on A dramatic animal rescue takes place at a train station in Ukraine. There a woman notices three lonely puppies. The little dogs run unprotected along the tracks. She reacts out of concern for the young animals. (svw)