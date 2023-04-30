Young man runs up to agents assigned to search for the disappeared, and takes them to a place where five other “raised” were, this in Encarnación de Díaz

Jalisco.- At times when state agents they performed researchcame to them a young who said he was kidnaped and had just escaped, and led them to a place where they were five other people illegally deprived of their liberty.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office and other sources confirmed that this case occurred today Saturday in the municipality of Encarnacion de Diaz. So far no arrests have been reported.

At approximately 3:43 p.m., personnel from the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons (FEPD) performed search work of missing peoplewhen in that he came running to them an 18 year oldwho he told them he had just escaped from a place where strangers had deprived him of his freedom.

He also revealed that five other people were held on the same farm where he left. See also The First National Forum of Women Caregivers will be held in Jalisco to make the activity visible

operational

Immediately, the FEPD agents and elements of the Municipal Police of Encarnación de Díaz carried out a operational and they managed to “rescue alive a female and four males who were held captive inside a farm,” details the Prosecutor’s Office.

After freeing the victims, the FEPD staff asked for support from the National Guard for perimeter guarding.

Paramedics also came and treated all those rescued, who showed signs of dehydration and were emotionally affected by the trauma of their kidnapping.