In a heroic act that has captured the world’s attention, a man miraculously saved a three-year-old girl who fell from a fifth floor in the Italian city of Turin.

(It may be of interest to you: Colombian asks for help to reach the United States and treat aggressive cancer).

Mattia Aguzzi, 37, was walking with his girlfriend, Gloria, when they heard the desperate screams of a child on a balcony. Looking up, they saw a little girl hanging from a window.

(Also: Turkey’s president will travel to Russia ‘soon’ to meet Vladimir Putin.)

While Gloria tried to alert the neighbors by ringing all the bells in the building, Mattia, anticipating the girl’s imminent fall, positioned herself below to try to catch her. Moments later, the girl fell and, in an act of bravery, Mattia managed to catch her in the aircushioning the impact.

… lui yes chiama #MattiaAguzzi Ed has saved, catching her in flight, a bimba di 5 anni expired from the 5th piano. È accaduto this morning in via Nizza a #Torino. Sia lei, portata al Regina Margherita, che lui controllato al Cto, stanno bene. And ringraziamo Dio che passava di lì!!… pic.twitter.com/KzbxBM4sLA — Elisabetta Berliocchi Bistarelli (@LizBerliocchiB) August 26, 2023

Despite the severe chest pain he felt after the rescue, Mattia was relieved to hear the girl cry, confirming that she was alive. Both were taken to local hospitals. to receive medical attention.

Mattia was treated for chest trauma but was not seriously injured. The girl, for her part, was taken to the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital, where it was reported that He is in good condition and recovering.

(Read here: ‘Technical problem’ damaged UK air control systems and caused disruption.)

The girl’s parents, who were in the apartment at the time of the incident, could not explain how their daughter managed to get through the closed shutter and outside.

Poteva trasformarsi in tragedy the residence of a bimba caduta from the 5th piano of a balcony in a building in Torino. My thanks to the speed of Mattia Aguzzi, who has seen her fall and cling to the flight, her life is saved. So much honor and gratitude for this giovane eroe. pic.twitter.com/B6yzkEYZan — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 27, 2023

Mattia’s heroic act has been widely recognized and celebrated, both at the scene of the incident and on social media. Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni also praised Mattia’s courageous intervention.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación de Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO