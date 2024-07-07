Home page World

The police searched for an armed man for hours – but the man presumably died in a fire. The further circumstances remain mysterious for the time being.

Nuremberg – After hours of searching for an armed man in Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police have found the body of a man. There is no longer any immediate danger, the Central Franconia Police Headquarters announced on Platform X. The background was initially puzzling.

Fire alarm leads to major police operation

The first fire alarm was raised in the south of the Middle Franconian municipality in the afternoon. A building was reportedly on fire, and a nearby forest was also burning. When the fire brigade arrived to put out the fire, a man threatened the helpers with a firearm.

Body burned beyond recognition

The police arrived in large numbers, including special forces. The officers cordoned off the area and the motorway, residents heard shots – but they were probably not fired by the gunman. “That was because the special forces shot open doors so they could search them,” said a police spokeswoman afterwards. “During a search of a garden house in which an 88-year-old man lived with his 82-year-old wife, a body burned beyond recognition was found.”

The weapon was lying next to the dead man – “so we can assume that the person is the one who threatened the fire brigade beforehand.” It was initially unclear whether the dead man was the 88-year-old resident of the house, nor what had become of his wife. “We don’t know where the woman is either,” said the police spokeswoman.

For hours beforehand, it was unclear where the gunman might be. During the manhunt, the police had cordoned off a nearby forest and used a helicopter to try to locate the man from the air. After the helicopter had to refuel, the investigators sent a fire department drone up.

The police and fire department initially wanted to discuss whether the fire in the building should be completely extinguished first or whether the forensic team should go in. According to the police spokeswoman, however, this was not expected to happen immediately that evening. “It will certainly be several hours before the fire site can be fully accessed,” said the spokeswoman for the police headquarters. dpa