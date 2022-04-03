Heartbreaking news from Vittoria. Angelo Marotta, the dancer known for his performance at Tu Si Que Vales, died in an accident

Tragedy to Vittoria, the dancer Angelo Marotta died in a car accident. Known to the Italian public for having participated in the TV program Tu Si Que Vales.

According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the man was in his car, around 5:30 in the morning, when he was lost control of the medium and it is crashed against another parked car.

The police, arrived on the spot, have carried out all the surveys and are trying to understand whether it was a stroke of sleep or a sickness. It looks like she was on her way home after a night out at the club. It will be only the autopsy exam to establish the real cause of death.

The Vittoria community is shocked by the news, Angelo Marotta was a very 63 year old man known and beloved. In 2021, she had participated in the Canale 5 show and had made the Italian public smile.

In a short time, photos of the accident spread on the web and many people wanted to publish a post of his last performance on TV, to greet him one last time.

He was one of those people, as many are describing him in these last hours, capable of making you to smile even in the worst moments.

Angelo Marotta’s performance at Tu Si Que Vales

He showed up on Tu Si Que Vales with his acrobatic dance and made everyone smile. Maria De Filippi, Belen, Sabrina Ferilli, all open-mouthed and affected from his performance.

Gerry Scotti is even there stood up and started whistling, clapping and dancing together with the nice Vittorio dancer.

The video of the exhibition is already going crazy on social networks, in his memory, accompanied by hearts And messages of affection.

We will now have to wait for the investigations of the agents and the medical examinations, which will be able to establish the certain cause of the death of Angelo Marotta.