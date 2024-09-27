We will remember her forever, for many reasons, with great emotion and love. We are talking about the British actress Maggie Smithone of the most iconic figures of theater and cinema, winner of two Oscars, three Emmys and numerous awards. The actress passed away today at the age of 89, leaving millions of fans of various films and operas in which she participated in shock.

At over 75 years old, Maggie Smith had conquered a new audience thanks to her unforgettable role in the worldwide success Downton Abbey. Her portrayal of the Dowager Countess earned her two Emmys and two other nominations. In case it wasn’t clear yet, the actress has once again confirmed that she is a true screen legend.

With illustrious British colleagues, he starred in the saga of Harry Potterplaying the beloved professor Minerva McGonagall. Smith has captivated generations of audiences on both sides of the Atlantic with his memorable performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, California Suite, A Room with a View And Gosford Park.

In 1990, the actress was awarded the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, ahonor also received by colleagues Judi Dench and Diana Rigg. A critic once described her as capable of capturing the public’s attention “with a combination of irony, pathos and extraordinary energy”. All the critics have always recognized the intensity of her stage presence wherever she appeared.

Born in Ilford, Essex, Margaret Smith studied drama at Oxford Playhouse School. His theater debut occurred in the 1950s, but it was on Broadway that he began to get noticed, taking part in the show New Faces of 1956. Hollywood he soon noticed her, and roles in films such as The VIPs And The Pumpkin Eaters brought her into the international spotlight. His performance in Othello with Laurence Olivier earned her her first Oscar nomination, followed by a win for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

On the stagecontinued to enchant with shows like The Way of the World And Lettice and Lovagefor which he won a ‘Tony Award’. Even though her health began to suffer from Graves’ disease, diagnosed in the 1980s, Maggie Smith did not stop. He continued to play memorable roles on the big screen. Impossible to forget the most recent roles in Hook, Sister Act, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and in the saga of Harry Potter.

Even after a battle against the breast cancerhas demonstrated extraordinary resilience, returning to the stage and screen. Maggie Smith continued to impress with her recent performance in Downton Abbey. Married twice, first to the actor Robert Stephens and then to the writer Beverly Cross, she leaves two children, Christopher Larkin and Toby Stephens, both actors.