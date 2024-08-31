The hopes of the family members have been extinguished forever Mary Gallinathe young mother of 35 years who last Sunday was involved in a motorcycle accident with her husband. The latter in the meantime is still hospitalized, for the injuries reported.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are underway. investigations by the police. The officers decided to put under seizure the medical records of the woman, who died after 5 long days of agony.

According to the first information released by some local media, the tragedy of this couple occurred last Sunday 25th August. Precisely along the Palermo-Catania motorway, between the toll booths of Buonfornello and Termini Imerese. The couple was travelling on their motorcycle and maybe they went out for a walk and to spend some time together.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the man driving the motorbike had lost control. After going off the road, they both ended up on the asphaltPassers-by soon realized that the situation of the two spouses was very serious and called for the prompt intervention of the paramedics.

Mary Gallina’s Heartbreaking Death After Accident, Her Husband’s Condition

The doctors, after stabilizing them on the spot, rushed them to the hospital. Civic of Palermo. Here they tried to do everything possible, but after five long days of agony, on Friday 30 August, they had no other choice than to note the death of the woman.

Mary unfortunately suffered a serious injury in the impact head traumawhich proved fatal for her. Her husband is still in hospital. As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are now underway. investigations.

The young woman left two children very small and now the investigators have also decided to give the no objection for the body to his family. There will be further updates on this serious episode shortly.