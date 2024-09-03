Dramatic motorcycle accident for a couple, both died: he instantly, while the woman was in hospital a few hours later

A very serious one motorcycle accident This is what happened on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1st to a couple. Unfortunately, neither of them managed to survive and they died a few hours apart from each other, due to the trauma they suffered.

The municipality has already made the documents available to the judicial authorities Images of a local camera, which will help the officers reconstruct the accident between the two-wheeled vehicle and the car. The next few hours will be crucial to understand what happened.

Massimo Bortolano and Manola Cucchthey were both riding the motorbike, from what you can see from their social profile, both were great fans of these vehicles. On that day they were in the municipality of San Polo di Piavewhich is located in the province of Treviso. They were the 15th Sunday 1st September and maybe they had gone out for a walk.

But suddenly, for reasons that are now being investigated by the police, while they were at the crossroads between Via Papa Luciani and Via Roma, they collided head-on with a car driven by a 34-year-old woman. Passers-by soon realized the severity of the accident and requested the prompt intervention of paramedics.

Motorcycle Accident, The Heartbreaking Death of the Couple

Massimo Bortolano was thrown to a standstill after the collision thirty meters away. In fact, when the paramedics arrived on the scene, there was no longer anything for him nothing more to do. They tried to revive him, but in the end they had no choice but to give up.

Manola Cucchi who worked as nurse She was also rushed to the hospital in San Donà di Piave. The doctors soon realized that her situation was desperate and they tried to do everything they could to save her.

However, a few hours after admission, the clinical picture has worseneduntil the morning of Monday, September 2, when they had no choice but to note his death. The officers who intervened on the scene are now carrying out all the necessary investigations, which will be necessary to establish the exact dynamics of the incident.