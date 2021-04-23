D.he timing is good, but in view of the bottlenecks in the international semiconductor markets, expectations are neither stable nor moderate. When Bosch starts up its new chip factory in Dresden in September, the city in the heart of Silicon Saxony will not only have expanded its position as Europe’s largest location for the production of chips. The opening of the one billion euro factory of Germany’s largest industrial group also raises hopes that it will ease some of the industry’s strained supply chains – at least in the medium term.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, member of the board of management and CFO of Robert Bosch GmbH, said: “Unfortunately, we cannot expect any short-term improvement in the situation.” The demand is huge, but the supply is limited. The Korean Samsung Group writes of a “global imbalance”. Hock Tan, head of the American chip maker Broadcom, said customers were queuing up. His company is fully booked for this year – and there is hardly any improvement in sight.

Four years ago, the White House put the first thick line through the long-term bills of many chip manufacturers by imposing sanctions on Chinese companies in the supply and consumer chains. Last year, the effects of the corona pandemic hampered production and logistics. In February of this year, a cold spell in Texas paralyzed several plants. Finally, parts of a large factory burned out in Japan in March. And now Taiwan, the world’s largest production location for the chip industry, has been hit by the worst drought in 50 years.



The fire at the Renesas company in Japan makes the situation on the chip market even more difficult.

That turned the factories of TSMC and UMC off the water. The manufacturers are now reorganizing their production, expanding waste water recycling, buying fresh water and having it brought to their plants in huge tank trucks. But all of this takes time – and customers are jostling. Because chips are the central building block of the economy today. They are found in all modern machines, apparatus and devices. They are small, but very complicated. On a piece of silicon barely the size of a thumbnail, a complex process is used to apply layers of conductor tracks that are several kilometers long and hundreds of times finer than a hair.

Up to 16,000 companies can be involved in the manufacture of a single chip. Production not only requires highly qualified personnel, but also machines that cost millions of euros each; Production takes thousands of specialty chemicals, takes place in virtually dust-free factories and takes weeks or even months. Any interruption in the supply and production chains not only costs a lot of time, but also a lot of money. The most recent bottlenecks and catastrophes at manufacturers have left many customers in the computer and telecommunications industry, as well as automotive and mechanical engineering, hanging on the ropes for months.



This is what Bosch’s semiconductor factory in Dresden should look like

Since not enough chips have been delivered for weeks, computer manufacturers such as Apple, HP or Dell had to accept delays in production. Sony struggled to ship enough consoles for video games. Car manufacturers such as Daimler or Volkswagen are reducing their production. In China, the chip shortage is currently preventing German automakers from returning to pre-pandemic sales.