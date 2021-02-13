It all started with the MP Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Republican reported on Saturday night a phone call between Donald Trump and the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, during the storming of the Capitol on January 6th thus charged the ex-president again.

While McCarthy reportedly urged Trump in the conversation to intervene and immediately call on his supporters to turn back, he is said to have shown himself indifferent. For hours the overwhelmed security forces did not manage to get the situation under control because reinforcements were not available. In the end, five people were killed, including a police officer, and many more were injured.

Because of the attack, the Democrats in the House of Representatives had initiated the second impeachment proceedings against Trump. They accuse him of inciting his supporters to the uprising to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress.

From the point of view of the prosecutors, Beutler’s testimony in the impeachment trial against Trump was so explosive that they decided to deviate from their plan and still call witnesses. Because her comments on the phone call suggested not only that Trump ignored and rejected calls for help, but also that he sympathized with the attackers.

After the defense had only used three of the 16 hours to which it was entitled on Friday, it was actually expected that the proceedings would end quickly and without further agitation on this Saturday – after just five days of negotiations, which were quite tough.

And after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell emailed colleagues that he had decided not to vote with the Democrats to condemn Trump, it seemed clear early on how Saturday would turn out: with a second acquittal of Trump in an impeachment proceeding. It seemed impossible that the Democrats could get 17 Republicans on their side.

But when the Democrats’ chief prosecutor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, walked to the lectern in the Senate meeting room at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, he set off a bomb that made the further progress of the proceedings completely uncertain for several hours. Raskin explained that they wanted to hear at least one witness, the MP Beutler should be switched on for an hour via video switch.

Stormy times in the US Congress, where the second impeachment indictment against Donald Trump was heard.

In the vote that followed, four Republicans joined the Democrats’ demand to hear witnesses: Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse, all senators who had announced they wanted to find Trump guilty.

Lindsey Graham threatened extreme delays

After a moment’s hesitation, Trump supporter Lindsey Graham also changed his mind and also voted to extend the process by allowing witnesses and requesting new documents. That morning he had sounded that he would drag the process extremely long should the Democrats decide to allow witnesses.

A visibly annoyed one Trump attorney Michael van der Veen rumbled that if witnesses were summoned, he would then also need “more than 100 statements” in return, “not just one”. Van der Veen threatened to summon House Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Suddenly Congress found itself in an unprecedented situation. Clueless commentators in the US media tried to figure out what would happen next. At the same time, those responsible for the process tried in intensive consultations to find a way that would not completely upset the schedule of the process. On both sides the interest in investing more time in a process whose outcome seemed certain was manageable.

Biden wants to bring his Corona aid through Congress

From the Democrats’ point of view, a delay of possibly weeks plus worsening polarization in Congress would be a dangerous development. US President Joe Biden is currently trying to get his ambitious corona aid package through Congress.

This could have made this project more difficult. It is planned to pass it in March, because then, among other things, additional aid for the unemployed will expire. Republicans, it was reported, threatened to delay all government bills if the impeachment process were extended.

In the end it went very quickly

How much poker was played on Saturday was shown by Trump’s lawyers, who had themselves photographed with stacks of papers with the threat in legible capital letters: “List of witnesses 301 (so far)”. On the one hand, it was difficult to imagine that the Democrats would allow dozens of alleged witnesses who could throw the process off track. Each witness would have to be voted on, with 51 senators approving each. On the other hand, it would also be difficult to convey that the Democrats could enforce their own witnesses, but deny the defense the same rights, since the Republicans only provide 50 senators.

In the end, witnesses were dispensed with, instead it was unanimously decided to include Beutler’s report in the trial documents. The Democrats, just celebrated for their convincing negotiating tactics, gave in – apparently the pragmatic view that the legacy of the Trump era could best be fought with a successful government balance had prevailed. Not with the battles of the past.

In the first reactions, however, a lot of criticism and disappointment could be heard. The Democrats were accused of having gambled away. Nonetheless, the closing arguments began afterwards – and neither side was exhausting their time here. As expected, Trump was acquitted on Saturday. Seven Republicans voted for his condemnation. The required two-thirds majority was not achieved.

And then, after he didn’t want to condemn him either, the Republican McConnell spoke up, who had said for so long that he hadn’t made up his mind. What he had to say coincided to a surprisingly large extent with what the Democrats had said against Trump. His behavior was “shameful”, he deserved an impeachment, said McConnell. Only: Since he is no longer in office, he cannot be condemned either.