Another serious road accident occurred on Italian roads today, Friday 13 September. A large pull crashed along the A1 motorway near Nazzano, just north of Fiano Romano.

The truck was carrying several vehicles, a large forklift and a small truck. Suddenly, for reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officers, the driver of the vehicle he lost control causing the serious accident.

Truck accident: the intervention of the firefighters

The road accident bulletin that continues to plague Italian roads on an almost daily basis seems to be unable to find any respite.

The latest, in chronological order, occurred in the late afternoon today, Friday 13 September, around 18:50. At that very moment, the operations room of the Rome command received the alert of a road accident for which it sent the VF 5/A Team from Montelibretti.

The firefighters promptly intervened at the scene of the accident, specifically on the A1 motorway near Nazzano. Once they arrived on site, the firefighters found the enormous truck in the middle of the roadway, crashed into the guard rail. At the same time as the firefighters intervened, the traffic police also arrived to help.

The causes of the road accident are not yet known. Although it involved a large truck, no one would have been hurt.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the firefighters, the Carabinieri also intervened at the scene of the road accident in order to carry out all the usual surveys and reconstruct the exact dynamics of the crash.

The work of the firefighters to clear the roadway led to the closure of the highway at kilometer 524 southbound Nazzano. Significant disruption to traffic. The large heavy vehicle blocked the road and traffic.

