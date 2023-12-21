Their names were Gualtiero and Maurizia Corio, father and daughter who lost their lives last night in a fire that broke out in their home

Shock in the Savona area where late yesterday evening, Wednesday 20 December, two people died in a terrible fire that broke out in a building in Via Aurelia in Andora. The victims, father and daughter, were 80 and 53 years old respectively. An investigation is underway to discover the causes of the disaster.

A huge tragedy It happened last night Andoraa small town in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and unfortunately cost the lives of two people.

It was around 11pm last night when the residents of a building in Via Aurelia, smelling the smell of smoke and seeing the flames coming out of the apartment on the first floor, they immediately alerted them Fire fighters.

The firefighters, who arrived on site promptly, noticed that the flames had now spread towards other apartmentsthey ordered the evacuation of the entire building and operations to put out the fire began immediately.

When they finally managed to enter, they found the now lifeless bodies of the two residents of the house. It is a man and a woman, father and daughter, aged 80 and 53 respectively. Their names were Gualtiero and Maurizia Corio.

Father and daughter dead: under investigation

In addition to the firefighters, the police also arrived on site Carabinierithe White Cross and the Civil Protection.

All due payments will be made reliefsto understand where the flames came from and whether there are responsibilities.

The tragedy obviously shook the entire Andora community. Mayor Mauro Demichelis he has declared:

The Municipal Administration is close to the families hit so hard and to the displaced people that we welcomed this night to the headquarters of the Municipal Civil Protection Group where the assistance activity by all the municipal offices is underway and will continue until necessary. I thank the Fire Brigade, the Carabinieri Command, the White Cross and the Civil Protection for their timely intervention and for the help provided to the people involved.

Last Saturday in the USA, more precisely in Arizona, in another devastating fire that broke out in a house, 5 children died. She had between 2 and 13 years and they were alone in the house. Dad had gone out to finish his Christmas shopping.