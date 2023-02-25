Saturday, February 25, 2023
Dramatic: fan was taken to the hospital for this ball in the face, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in Sports
Dramatic: fan was taken to the hospital for this ball in the face, video


football

football

Soccer

It happened in the Cádiz vs. Vallecano Ray.

Rayo Vallecano visited Cádiz and lost 1-0 with the presence of the Colombian striker Falcao garciathat little could be done to prevent the fall of his team.

When the game was about to end, a play caused drama in the stands, when the shot from Pathé Ciss, local team player, went to the stands, but was received by a fan.

(Shakira: they give her even ‘with the bucket’ after a song with Karol G against Piqué)
(Linda Caicedo: the money she would earn at Real Madrid is leaked)

Immediately, all emergency protocols were activated and the Red Cross He quickly got to where the fans were.

urgently

The game was suspended for a few minutes, while the fan was transferred to the ambulance and then to the hospital where she is.

It was the 92nd minute of the game, but the alarms went off, because the blow was very hard and at this time the official medical part is expected.

Radamel Falcao García (left), in action against Celta.

It could have been but the incident, but the fan was lucky that a person who was lower than her managed to get his hand on the ball and slowed it down.

The game was stopped for nine minutes, it was resumed, but the local team kept all three points.

(Egan Bernal: his doctor breaks the silence and talks about the knee injury)
(Cristiano Ronaldo is unleashed: second treble in Saudi Arabia, video)

Sports

