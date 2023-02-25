Dramatic: fan was taken to the hospital for this ball in the face, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
football
Soccer
It happened in the Cádiz vs. Vallecano Ray.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Rayo Vallecano visited Cádiz and lost 1-0 with the presence of the Colombian striker Falcao garciathat little could be done to prevent the fall of his team.
When the game was about to end, a play caused drama in the stands, when the shot from Pathé Ciss, local team player, went to the stands, but was received by a fan.
Immediately, all emergency protocols were activated and the Red Cross He quickly got to where the fans were.
urgently
The game was suspended for a few minutes, while the fan was transferred to the ambulance and then to the hospital where she is.
It was the 92nd minute of the game, but the alarms went off, because the blow was very hard and at this time the official medical part is expected.
It could have been but the incident, but the fan was lucky that a person who was lower than her managed to get his hand on the ball and slowed it down.
The game was stopped for nine minutes, it was resumed, but the local team kept all three points.
Sports
After a shot from Pathe Ciss, a Cádiz fan suffered a very hard blow to her face and had to be treated urgently at the Nuevo Mirandilla. pic.twitter.com/mYvU1jVj1O
– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 25, 2023
