Uruguay has won the Under-20 World Cup for the first time. In the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Italy won 1-0 in the final. It meant brothers Francesco Pio (17), Sebastiano (20) and Salvatore (22) Esposito from Castellammare di Stabia, just south of Naples, all lost a final within four hours on Sunday night.

Francesco Pio Esposito came on as a substitute for Italy in the World Cup final. The 17-year-old Inter attacker saw Uruguay score the winning goal of the youth World Cup in Argentina in minute 86. 19-year-old striker Luciano Rodríguez Rosales worked in the winning goal after a scrambling situation in a packed penalty area at the far post, to the delight of the tens of thousands of Uruguay fans in the stands in La Plata.

It was Uruguay's first overall victory at the youth World Cup. Argentina is the record holder with six final victories, but this tournament surprisingly stranded in the quarter-finals against Nigeria. Brazil follows with five overall victories. The national team of Uruguay (3.4 million inhabitants) already became world champion in 1930 and 1950. In addition, the Copa América was won no fewer than fifteen times by the small country, with the final victory also being won in neighboring Argentina in 1916, 1987 and 2011 .

With seven goals, Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei (20) from Chelsea still became the top scorer of the World Cup in Argentina, which had taken over the organization from Indonesia on March 30 after the tournament had already been canceled in 2021 due to corona. Casadei thus succeeded Erling Haaland, who scored nine times at the previous Under-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019.

Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal for Uruguay in the 86th minute in the World Cup final in La Plata. ©AFP



Older Esposito brothers lose playoff finals

Earlier in the evening, Francesco Pio Esposito’s two brothers both lost all of their playoff finals for a spot in Serie A next season. Sebastiano Esposito (20) went down painfully with Bari, who were poised for a return to Serie A after eleven years. A 0-0 draw would have been enough after last Thursday’s 1-1 in Sardinia, but in the 94th minute Cagliari made it 0-1 and so coach Claudio Ranieri’s team will be active again in Serie A next season.

Sebastiano Esposito lost with Bari to Cagliari. © ANP / Imago Sportfotodienst GmbH



Salvatore Esposito (22) also lost. The midfielder did that with his club Spezia Calcio, which lost 3-1 to Hellas Verona in Reggio Emilia. For example, that club is retained for Serie A and Spezia Calcio, with keeper Jeroen Zoet, drops to the second level of Italy.

Salvatore Esposito lost to Hellas Verona with Spezia Calcio. © ANP / Imago Sportfotodienst GmbH

