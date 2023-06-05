Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Split

Hans Peter Doskozil loses the SPÖ presidency – one has miscounted. © ALEX HALADA/IMAGO

Whoops: Missed count. After 48 hours, Hans Peter Doskozil lost the presidency of the Austrian Social Democrats. Local politician Andreas Babler, a declared “Marxist”, becomes party leader and probably candidate for chancellor.

Munich – The non-boss steps in front of the camera and struggles to keep his composure. Hans Peter Doskozil flails in the air with his left hand, looking for words. “We are in a very, very difficult hour,” he says in his hoarse voice. “There will be enough malice. We have to put up with that.” But: “That’s the result.” One will “not shake it”.

What a moment: Austria’s social democracy is experiencing one of the strangest and worst mishaps in its colorful history. At the weekend, a party congress elected a new chairman in a very close vote, the Burgenland governor Doskozil was proclaimed the winner, and the defeated local politician Andreas Babler congratulated him. But suddenly the party notices: Oops, we miscounted, it was the other way around.

An “Excel spreadsheet” is to blame, they say

Half of Europe has been shaking with laughter since Monday afternoon (June 5). All of this is difficult to explain. The SPÖ officials try as follows: The votes were counted correctly. The error then happened when the result was transferred to an Excel spreadsheet. The two columns were accidentally swapped. It was only blown anyway because there was an inconsistency in the result, one vote was missing, so the documents were checked.

So the result of the party congress: Doskozil 280 votes, Babeler 317. This contradicts the primary election of the party members, in which Doskozil had narrowly won. However, the primary election was not formally binding. Thus, the ill-fated election commission believes, the party congress need not be repeated. Doskozil doesn’t ask for that either. He looks devastated, no wonder, asks the party for unity, but does not express his full support for Babler. Instead, he announced that he would withdraw entirely from federal politics. “It can only get better,” he says of his party.

Now a “Marxist” will lead the SPÖ

For Austria, this is more than a small posse. The SPÖ leader is also a candidate for chancellor in the 2024 election. Doskozil, who rules with an absolute majority in Burgenland – hard on migration policy, deep red on social policy and minimum wage issues – was expected to intercept the strengthened FPÖ.

Now that’s a freshman’s job at the federal level. Babler, representative of the left wing and formerly active in the “Socialist Youth”, has been mayor in Traiskirchen. The 50-year-old describes himself as a “Marxist”. He offends with his positions, also with populist appearances. In the past few weeks, a Babler video from 2020 has surfaced in Austria, in which he called the EU the “most aggressive foreign policy military alliance that has ever existed”. It is “worse than NATO”. He then had to make it clear that he was not in favor of leaving the EU, but in favor of reform.

Babeler does not appear triumphant

Babeler does not appear triumphant in the early evening. “I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the picture that parts of our apparatus have given us,” he says curtly. One must now “return pride and dignity” to the SPÖ.

The SPÖ is now in a shambles, every movement crunches. The beautiful Austrian word “Pallawatsch” (confusion) spreads an ORF moderator. Or, as former Chancellor Christian Kern tweeted after the fiasco: All of this is “an impressive confirmation that in politics you can’t think about it as stupidly as it comes afterwards”. (Christian Deutschlaender)